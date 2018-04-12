Strong Singles Play is Key to San Marcos’ Win Over Dos Pueblos

Tennis

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov hand the Hodosy brothers their first loss of the year

San Marcos boys tennis had a big Channel League win over Dos Pueblos on Thursday, as the Royals pulled out a 12-6 home win over the Chargers.

The Royals' singles lineup was huge, as no. 1 Dominik Stefanov and no. 2 Alexi Gill both swept their sets. No. 3 Daniel Newton added a 2-1 finish for the day. The three lost just only five combined games. Coach Jarrod Bradley called Dom's and Alexi's forehands "serious weapons" and praised Newton's backhand as "one of the best in league."

Meanwhile, a marquee doubles matchup between Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov and the brothers Ryan and Christian Hodosy swung in San Marcos' direction, as the Royals' no. 1 team captured a 7-5 set win. It was just the Hodosy brothers' first set loss this season.

"Bryan and Alex showed a lot of grit and confidence today," Bradley said. "Both were quick to reward their partner's great groundstrokes and served with a lot of confidence."

Bradley's top duo finished 3-0 on the match, while Ryan and Christian went 2-1.

The Chargers' no. 3 doubles Pratik Gupta-Alex Oaten held their own on doubles, finishing 2-1. No. 3 singles Aaron Juan got Dos Pueblos' lone singles win with a 6-3 win over Newton.

San Marcos (5-0, 2-0) will look to stay undefeated in a non-league match against Valencia tomorrow. Also tomorrow, Dos Pueblos (4-6, 0-4) will look to improve their overall record as they take on Mira Costa at home.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.