Strong Start Carries Dos Pueblos Past Pioneer Valley

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos bolted out to a big lead in the first quarter against Pioneer Valley and scored a 48-38 boys basketball win on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

Jaron Rillie scored 16 points and John Givans added 12 on four three-pointers for the Chargers (3-4).

"John Givans was able to hit some perimeter shots," coach Joe Zamora said.

DP brought up sophomore Alex Perez from the JV team and he scored eight points.

"He played very well on both ends of the court," said Zamora.

Dos Pueblos (3-4) is back in action on Saturday at home against San Luis Obispo at 6 p.m.

