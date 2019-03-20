Strong Start Paces Santa Barbara Tennis Past Santa Ynez

The team of Kian Pardisi and Dylan Edwards scored a comeback victory at No. 3 doubles in the first round to spark Santa Barbara High to a 13-5 tennis win at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.
The Dons got a sweeps from Lucas Pollero and Mason Lender in singles.
"Lucas managed to play at a high level consistently all day without having to rely on his first serve, due to a mild injury," coach Danny Echt said. "Lucas played intelligently moving his opponent around the court and patiently waiting for the short ball to attack.
"Mason took his big forehand topspin and forcing serve to work on his opponents."
The Dons improve to 3-3 in league and 5-6 overall.