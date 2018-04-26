Strong Team Effort Carries Carpinteria Over Villanova Prep

Water Polo

Carpinteria High received contributions from all over to top Tri-Valley League opponent Villanova Prep in an important late-season away game on Friday, 13-10.

"This game was a team effort," said Carpinteria coach Matthew Organista. "Everyone on the team carried the weight."

Seniors Sal Briceno and Forrest Van Stein scored four and three goals respectively. Malek Mehai, Eric Thornbourgh, and Solomon Nahooiakiaka each scored one goal, with Thornbourgh adding five assists.

Goalie Mac Clayton had 10 saves and five steals for a strong night in the cage.

Carpinteria was able to rest their starters mid-game and the bench players that came in played hard and competitively.

"Senior Josh Kitt, Junior Michael Leonard, Luke Nahooikiaka, Sophomore Ali Hamadi, Junior Connor Van Wingerden and Junior Jordan Perez all gave the starters relief and time to recuperate," commented Organista. "They wore down Villanova putting a few more goals on them and ultimately wore them down for the guys who were out."

The Warriors take on Foothill Tech on Tuesday in their final regular season match of the season.

