College Basketball

Strong Team Effort Powers Westmont Past Bethesda

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | December 2, 2017 | 10:21 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Senior center Morgan Haskin and freshman guard Lauren Tsuneishi each scored 20 points and senior forward Lauren McCoy produced a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds as #7 Westmont Women's Basketball (5-3) posted an 81-59 win over the Flames of Bethesda (0-14). McCoy also tallied four assists while Haskin collected nine rebounds.

Maud Ranger added 12 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Warriors while Joy Krupa pulled down 11 boards and dished off eight assists.

Both teams started of strong offensively with the Flames connecting on seven of 16 from the floor in the first quarter and Westmont converting nine of 16. Each team drilled four from three-point range. At the end of the first ten minutes of play, the Warriors led by a narrow 22-20 margin.

However, Westmont's defense stepped up a notch or two in the second and third quarters, allowing just 13 and nine points respectively while scoring 20 in the second frame and 30 in the third. At the end of the third quarter, Westmont held a 30-point advantage (72-42).

The final frame saw Bethesda rally and outscore the Warriors 17-9, but it proved to be too little, too late.

For the game, the Warriors made 48.5 percent of their shots from the floor (32 of 66) including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc (12 of 28). Bethesda was limited to 36.1 percent (22 of 61), though they made 46.7 percent of their three-point attempts (7 of 15).

The battle of the boards was dominated by the Warriors who tallied 16 offensive and 25 defensive rebounds to produce a decisive 51-26 advantage.

Westmont will next be in action on Saturday, December 9, when the Warriors travel to Thousand Oaks to take on the Regels of California Lutheran. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

