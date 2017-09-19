Strong Team Showing Leads Dos Pueblos to Victory Over Ventura

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday in a 14-4 Channel League victory at Ventura.

The teams of Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden, Neve Greenwald and Cami Chou, and Alessa Somer and Mia Chou each swept, giving the Chargers a 9-0 mark in doubles play.

In singles, Mikala Triplett swept her three sets, two of which came against Bella Francis and Maya Krishnasamy, respectively.

"I am proud of how calm, energized, and focused each player was today," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French. "I am appreciative of the immense support of parents and teammates who joined us."

Dos Pueblos (8-1, 3-0) has won seven straight and hosts powerhouse Westlake on Wednesday.

