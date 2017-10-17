Strong Team Showing Powers Bishop Diego Past Villanova Prep

Tennis

Bishop Diego continued to get strong play from their leaders in a 15-3 Frontier League victory over Villanova Prep on Tuesday.

Helena Insua and Elle Braniff each swept three singles sets without dropping a game, while Maruko Wan took two sets herself.

In doubles, No. 1 Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodard won 3-0: 7-5, 6-0, 6-0. The pair came back from down 1-5 in the first set to win 7-5.

The Cardinals (5-6) finish their regular season on Thursday at Santa Clara.

