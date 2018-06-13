Strong Third Round Lifts Santa Barbara Boys Tennis to Season-Opening Win

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's boys tennis team made Danny Echt a winner in his head coaching debut, taking five of six sets in the third round of play to break a 6-6 tie and beat Viewpoint, 11-7, in a season-opening match at Pepperdine University.

The doubles team of Mason Lender and Taylor Kleine swept their three matches to lead Santa Barbara.

In singles, "Lucas Pollero showed a lot of grit in a grind fest, ending the day 2-1," said Echt.

The Dons will compete in their annual Santa Barbara Doubles Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

