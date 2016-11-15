Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Strong Winds, Beach Hazards Forecast for Santa Barbara County

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 15, 2016 | 6:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara County South Coast residents will be faced with an increased risk of big waves at the beaches and gusty winds Wednesday, as well as temperatures reaching in the low- to mid-70s through Friday. 

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for the South Coast areas from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

A high surf advisory was prompted by 3-to-5-foot surf, which could cause strong rip currents and minor tidal overflow.

“Water could be pulled over harbor areas or normally dry sand on the beach,” said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist at National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Strong rip currents and big waves can create hazardous swimming conditions along west-facing beaches, Munroe said.

“Be cautious and stay away from rocks,” Munroe said. “An unexpected large wave could sweep you and pull you into the water. Swim parallel from the shoreline if you get caught in a rip current. Don’t try to fight the current because it will bring you out.”

Powerful, gusty winds are headed to areas in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Brisk north winds with gusts as high as 35 mph are expected Tuesday night, Munroe said.

“Be prepared if there’s any power outages and have flashlights handy,” Munroe said. “Be careful if you’re on the road, especially if you are driving a high-profile vehicle.”

The strongest winds Tuesday are expected to spread into parts of Santa Ynez Range, especially west of Goleta.

Highway 101, 154 and 192 are roadways that could be affected, specifically near Gaviota, San Marcos Pass and below the hills of Montecito, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory warning will be in force until 10 a.m. Thursday in the County, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, Dick Smith Wilderness Area as well as mountain areas.

Winds could top 60 mph Wednesday, with the strongest felt below canyons and passes.

“These winds will be more widespread compared to the typical sun downer winds,” Munroe said. “We will see gusty winds beyond the typical areas.” 

Wednesday and Thursday’s forecast calls for temperature for the South Coast in the low- to mid-70s, he said.

“It may be a little bit cooler at the beach,” Munroe said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 