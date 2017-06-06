Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 79º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Resident Injured, Dog Rescued in House Fire in Lompoc

Firefighters were able to quickly contain blaze on 1400 block of Crown Circle to the garage

Lompoc firefightes hold a pet dog that was rescued Tuesday from a structure fire in the city. One person sustained minor injuries in the blaze. Click to view larger
Lompoc firefightes hold a pet dog that was rescued Tuesday from a structure fire in the city. One person sustained minor injuries in the blaze. (Lompoc Firefighters Association photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:44 p.m. | June 6, 2017 | 5:04 p.m.

One person sustained minor injuries, and a dog was rescued Tuesday in a residential fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. in a gated community on the 1400 block of Crown Circle, near the intersection of V Street and Laurel Avenue, said fire Battalion Chief Mark Clayton.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from a vent and upper window of the two-story house, as well as the garage, Clayton said, adding that a fast attack by firefighters kept the blaze contained to the garage.

"A man who had been upstairs in the house sleeping when the fire started was outside the home when firefighters got to the scene," Clayton said. "Firefighters rescued a small dog from the garage where the fire was burning."

The man was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. His name and details on his condition were not available.

"The rescued dog did not appear to be badly injured, and Santa Barbara County Animal Services was called to assist," Clayton said. "The dog was placed in Animal Services’ care."

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Clayton said.

Lompoc firefighters credit a working smoke detector with waking up the occupant of the home, and allowing him to escape the burning residence.

Crews from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Barbara County assisted on the fire. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

