Families Displaced After Structure Fire at Goleta Apartment Building

Second-story apartment was "major loss" after blaze, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department

firefighters respond to apartment fire Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguish a structure fire that destroyed a Goleta apartment Friday night.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 28, 2018 | 8:12 p.m.

A fire ripped through a Goleta apartment Friday night, displacing two families from a Magnolia Avenue apartment complex, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire received the call about 6:21 p.m. and crews responded to 78 Magnolia Ave. in Old Town Goleta where a second-story unit was "well-involved in fire," Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack because the flames were spreading to a neighboring apartment, he said.

The two-bedroom apartment where the fire started was a "major loss," he added. 

Zaniboni said two adults and three children lived in the destroyed apartment and were displaced, as were two people living in the neighboring apartment that had minor damage from the fire. 

No one was injured. 

City of Goleta building inspectors responded to the scene and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.   

The American Red Cross will assist the displaced residents, Zaniboni. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An apartment complex fire in Goleta displaced two families, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

