Structure Fire Destroys Bubbles & Beans Laundromat in Santa Barbara

Fire investigators looking for cause in the blaze that gutted the building on the 1900 block of De la Vina Street

A two-alarm fire burns the Bubbles & Beans laundromat building on De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara early Monday morning.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

A structure fire burns the Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara. Soon after this photo was taken, the fire blows out the storefront windows.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Investigators look over the scene Monday morning after a structure fire destroys a Santa Barbara laundromat.

(Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara City Fire Department firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat Monday morning.

(Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A structure fire started in the back of the building on the 1900 block of De la Vina Street Monday morning.

(Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara City Fire Department firefighters respond to a laundromat structure fire Monday morning.

(Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A Santa Barbara laundromat building is destroyed by a strucutre fire Monday morning.

(Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 12:15 p.m. | September 18, 2017 | 7:42 a.m.

The Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara was destroyed by a structure fire early Monday morning and investigators were working to determine the cause.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded to 1930 De la Vina St. after the 2:09 a.m. call and found a fire at the rear of the building, with smoke in the front laundromat area, Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

“We made an attack through the rear door and the front window blew out,” McCoy said. 

Three engines and a ladder truck originally responded and the department called in two additional engines to help fight the blaze, he added.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators were still at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

There were no injuries and the fire didn’t reach the two neighboring businesses, but there was some smoke damage to the adjacent tobacco shop, said City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney. 

Firefighters used a ladder to the roof of the building to cut a ventilation hole “when the front of the building self-ventilated and blew out the windows on De la Vina Street,” he said in a statement. 

Santa Barbara firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat early Monday morning. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at the Bubbles & Beans laundromat early Monday morning.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Fire crews headed inside through the rear door and found active fire and heavy black smoke throughout the building, he added. 

Bubbles & Beans had laundry services, shoe repair and self-serve laundry machines.

When investigators are done with the scene, the building will be handed over to the property owner, who arrived to the scene in the early morning hours, McCoy noted.

A few blocks of Mission and De la Vina streets were closed for a few hours while the engines were on the scene and Southern California Edison was called to cut off power to the building. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Laundromat Structure Fire Sept. 18, 2017 from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

