Structure Fire Destroys Bubbles & Beans Laundromat in Santa Barbara

Fire investigators looking for cause in the blaze that gutted the building on the 1900 block of De la Vina Street

The Bubbles & Beans laundromat in Santa Barbara was destroyed by a structure fire early Monday morning and investigators were working to determine the cause.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded to 1930 De la Vina St. after the 2:09 a.m. call and found a fire at the rear of the building, with smoke in the front laundromat area, Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

“We made an attack through the rear door and the front window blew out,” McCoy said.

Three engines and a ladder truck originally responded and the department called in two additional engines to help fight the blaze, he added.

The cause of the fire is unknown and investigators were still at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

There were no injuries and the fire didn’t reach the two neighboring businesses, but there was some smoke damage to the adjacent tobacco shop, said City Fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

Firefighters used a ladder to the roof of the building to cut a ventilation hole “when the front of the building self-ventilated and blew out the windows on De la Vina Street,” he said in a statement.

Fire crews headed inside through the rear door and found active fire and heavy black smoke throughout the building, he added.

Bubbles & Beans had laundry services, shoe repair and self-serve laundry machines.

When investigators are done with the scene, the building will be handed over to the property owner, who arrived to the scene in the early morning hours, McCoy noted.

A few blocks of Mission and De la Vina streets were closed for a few hours while the engines were on the scene and Southern California Edison was called to cut off power to the building.

Santa Barbara Laundromat Structure Fire Sept. 18, 2017 from Noozhawk on Vimeo.