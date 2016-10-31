Structure Fire Displaces Residents of Orcutt Home

Firefighters said blaze started in a light fixture and spread to the attic area

Two residents of a single-family home in Orcutt were displaced for at least a night after a fire Monday evening.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Onyx Court, near Tiffany Park Circle, at approximately 6:08 p.m.

"The residents smelled something different, something off," Capt. Bob Tanner said. "Not really smoke, per se."

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

"We were luckily able to contain it to a small area with minimal damage," Tanner added.

However, the incident required extensive overhaul and mop-up to fully extinguish the blaze, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters dragged a pile of charred debris onto the front lawn of the residence.

“It was determined that the fire started in a light fixture and spread to the attic area,” Zaniboni said.

The husband and wife who live in the home were outside by the time firefighters arrived.

American Red Cross representatives were called to assist the elderly couple with a place to stay for the night,

