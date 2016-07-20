Structure Fire in Old Town Goleta Displaces 8 Residents

Eight people were left homeless Wednesday night after a fire broke out at their home in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to the residence on the 5700 block of Aguila Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, they found flames burning on the outside of the single-story structure, with the fire extending into the interior of the home, Zaniboni.

It took crews less than 10 minutes to knock down the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

All occupants safely evacuated the home, Zaniboni said, adding that there was damage to both the exterior and interior of the structure.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Those displaced — including five adults, three children and a dog — were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

