Structure Fire Leads to Discovery of Marijuana Grow

Firefighters who responded early Thursday to a structure fire in the San Marcos Pass area above Santa Barbara discovered that the unoccupied home was being used to grow marijuana.

Santa Barbara County fire crews were dispatched at about 12:20 a.m. to the first block of Kinevan Road, off West Camino Cielo, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, they found flames and smoke pouring from the 900-square-foot residence, Zaniboni said.

“The home was boarded up and was not being lived in,” Zaniboni said.

County firefighters, assisted by crews from the city of Santa Barbara and the Painted Cave volunteer department, needed about 15 minutes to knock down the flames.

They then discovered that the structure was being used as an indoor-grow for marijuana, Zaniboni said.

“It was set up with a drip irrigation system and growing lamps,” he noted.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s narcotics unit was assisting arson investigators on this case, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Detectives were attempting to locate individuals associated with the residence, Hoover said.

Anyone with information that could assist them with their investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

