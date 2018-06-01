Crews Battle Structure Fire at Restaurant in Mission Hills Near Lompoc

A structure fire broke out Friday afternoon at a business in the Mission Hills neighborhood near Lompoc.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County, Lompoc and Vandenberg fire departments responded to the incident on the 1400 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Employees of a Mexican restaurant were cooking outside when a grease fire erupted and quickly spread to the eaves of the structure, Zaniboni said.

The building had been evacuated when firefighters arrived, he said.

Damage from the fire was limited to the outside eaves and wall of the structure. However, the interior of the building had some smoke damage, Zaniboni added.

A fire investigator was summoned to the scene of the blaze.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.