Building Evacuated After Structure Fire Reported at UCSB

A building has been evacuated on the UCSB campus as fire crews continue to investigate a structure fire reported about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
According to emergency dispatch traffic, smoke was emerging from an electrical panel at the University Center Building, which houses the campus bookstore, post office and dining areas.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were on scene, and the building had been evacuated, according to witnesses on the scene.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates.
