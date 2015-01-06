Fire Damages UCSB Engineering Building

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to an electrical fire that forced the evacuation of a UCSB engineering building.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the Engineering II building on campus, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene, where a fire had broken out in a room on the building's first floor.

People at the scene were able to knock down the fire with an extinguisher, and the fire was traced to a small piece of electrical equipment that had overheated, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The building was evacuated as crews worked to ventilate the building of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

