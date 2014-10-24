Fire Damages Home on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

First crews on scene reported black smoke coming from lower level of building

Firefighters responded Friday to a structure fire on Santa Barbara's Eastside, and were able to quickly quell the flames.

The blaze was reported at about 11:40 a.m. by residents who were inside a home in the 1400 block of Lou Dillon Lane, according to Santa Barbara City Fire Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

The first crews on scene reported black smoke coming from a laundry room on the first floor of the three-story structure, Waldron said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes, and three residents inside when the fire started were uninjured, he said.

One small dog, which had been kept in a kennel inside the laundry room, was immediately set free and also OK, authorities said.

The fire may have started in a stacked clothes dryer and washer unit, but Waldron said investigators were still trying to confirm the cause.

The laundry room sustained smoke damage, but a cost estimate was not immediately available.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff reported from the scene.

