Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspected Drug Lab Discovered after ‘Flash Fire’ Injures Man Near Downtown Santa Barbara

Victim treated for minor burns, then arrested on suspicion of drug manufacturing following blaze at residence in 700 block of De la Vina Street

Santa Barbara firefighters responding to a Saturday night structure fire in the 700 block of De la Vina Street found what they believe was a drug lab. Law enforcement was called in to investigate.
Santa Barbara firefighters responding to a Saturday night structure fire in the 700 block of De la Vina Street found what they believe was a drug lab. Law enforcement was called in to investigate. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 14, 2016 | 3:59 p.m.

Firefighters responding to a structure fire in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday night found what they believe to be an illegal lab for making hallucinogenic drugs, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Laurence Larsen Click to view larger
Laurence Larsen

Crews were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the 700 block of De la Vina Street, where a “flash fire” had occurred inside a residence, fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

He said one resident sustained minor burns to both arms and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had mostly been quelled by a neighbor with a fire extinguisher, McCoy said, and crews finished the job and ventilated smoke from the residence.

The neighbor suffered possible smoke inhalation, and also was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement was called in due to the suspected drug lab, and personnel from various department remained on scene until early Sunday.

“The fire definitely can be described as suspicious,” McCoy said.

A Santa Barbara police spokesman said he did not know what type of drugs allegedly were being produced, and referred questions to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Barbara Region Narcotics Enforcement Team.

“It was determined the subject was likely attempting to produce dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a powerful hallucinogenic drug,” according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She said the manufacturing process requires the extraction of chemicals from root bark through the use of highly toxic and flammable chemicals in an extraction vessel over an open flame.

During this extraction process is when investigators suspect the subject added paint thinner to the mixture in glass jars, which overflowed and ignited on the open flames, causing a large fire, “similar to throwing gasoline on an open fire,” Hoover explained.

After treatment at the hospital, the suspect, Laurence Larsen, 26, of Santa Barbara was booked at County Jail on charges of manufacturing an illegal substance and illegally causing a fire with injuries.

“This is still an active investigation and more charges are pending,” Hoover said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Hoover also noted that DMT is a Schedule I drug and has many health risks associated with its use, including intense visuals and hallucinations (which alter the user’s concept and perception of time and reality), stomach discomfort, overwhelming fear, paranoid thoughts of impending doom, lung irritation, increased heart rate and body temperature.

DMT users also can go into a state of unconsciousness or slip into a drug-induced coma, which can lead to death due to the user vomiting or choking to death.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 