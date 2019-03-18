Fire Causes Evacuations, Damage at Downtown Santa Barbara Commercial Building

No injuries reported in blaze at 1815 State St. that put up a column of black smoke; four units damaged

A fire that put up a column of black smoke damaged a commercial building and prompted evacuations in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded with multiple engines to the blaze at 1815 State St. just before 11 a.m., and made an aggressive attack through the roof and in the interior of the building, Capt. Mike Hoose told Noozhawk.

Firefighters searched the building for occupants and made sure the blaze did not spread to nearby buildings, he said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which damaged the second floor of the building.

A fire investigator responded to the scene, and police officers closed off the 1800 block of State Street to traffic during the fire response.

Hoose said all four units in the building were damaged, with the two on the upper floor damaged by the fire and the first-story units damaged by water and some smoke.

No damage estimates were available as of Monday afternoon.

