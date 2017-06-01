Fire Damages At Least One Apartment Unit In Lompoc

A fire damaged at least one apartment unit in southeast Lompoc on Thursday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from the Lompoc, Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of East Hickory Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. along with American Medical Response.

Additionally, Lompoc police were requested to assist with crowd control and help block traffic between South H Street and South F Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find an upstairs apartment unit fully involved in fire, with flames shooting out a window, according to video the Lompoc Firefighters Association posted to its Facebook page.

Thanks to a quick attack, crews knocked down the fire and began overhaul work.

Occupants escaped the building without being injured, the Firefighters Association said.

An investigator also was requested to go to the scene.

Firefighters alerted the Red Cross that two residents and a pet needed housing for at least the night, according to emergency dispatch radio reports.

