Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA Announces Ayres Mitchell as New Director of Membership and Marketing

The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA is pleased to announce Ayres Mitchell as its new director of membership and marketing.

Ayres brings an extensive background in customer service and team management to the YMCA team.

She joined the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA as a water aerobics instructor in 2015 and later that year began working at the Member Services Desk.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ayres as our new director of membership and marketing,” said Craig Prentice, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA executive director. “Her passion for learning and creating community will be an asset to the team.”

Ayres received her bachelor's in history from the University of Denver.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.