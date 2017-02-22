Gildred Family YMCA Kicks Off 2017 Annual Campaign

The Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA launched its Annual Campaign on Feb. 1 with a kickoff event that featured testimonails from YMCA members and program participants. The Y has set its goal of $160,000 for this year’s Annual Campaign, chaired by Ken Gruendyke.



All money raised in the campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs such as summer day camp, teen development, senior fitness, afterschool care, the LIVESTRONG cancer survivor program, and memberships.



“Every day we see firsthand the tremendous impact that the Y has on families and individuals in the area,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director. “As a charitable organization, we have an obligation to do whatever we can to build a healthy community. Every kid deserves a chance.”

In 2016, the YMCA provided more than $150,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.

“The Y is more than a gym. It's a cause,” said Speidel. “As a charity, we're dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation's health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors in the greater community Santa Ynez Valley.”

Donations to the YMCA can be made in-person or via mail at the Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N Refugio Road, or by calling 686-2037. For more information or to make an online donation, visit ciymca.org/stuartgildred.

— Angel Pacheco for Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA.