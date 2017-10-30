Stuart Kasdin: Expanding Proposition 60 to All Homeowners the Key to Building the Housing Supply

Many economists suggest that the root of California’s housing problem is an inadequate supply of housing. Part of the problem may come as an unintended consequence of Proposition 13, the 1978 property tax limitation initiative.

As a result of Proposition 13, properties are reassessed to current market value only upon a change in ownership (or completion of significant new construction). As a result, even if someone lives in a large, expensive house, their tax bill might increase significantly if they were to sell that house and move to a smaller, less valuable house.

Thus Proposition 13 discourages some people from changing their residence as their family circumstances change. For example, as families grow, instead of moving to larger homes, they may choose to stay in their current, smaller homes. This decision not to move limits the availability of more affordable “starter” homes. Similarly, older adults may choose not to move to smaller homes, even after their children leave home. Thus, current California property tax policy “locks in” some portion of the population. One estimate found that the median residency length increased by about 18 percent as a result of the restricted changes in home valuations and associated lowered property taxes.

Accordingly, if people did not have to risk a disproportionately large property tax increase, people would more readily move from smaller houses to larger ones, leaving behind their starter homes for others. Similarly, if people could more readily leave larger homes with unused space for smaller ones, without incurring a large tax penalty, the larger homes could be available to accommodate more people.

Recognizing the effect of this "lock-in" effect on senior citizens, in 1986 voters passed Proposition 60, which provided that any person older than age 55 may transfer the assessment valuation from a primary residence to a newly purchased, replacement primary residence of equal or lesser value, subject to certain conditions and limitations (e.g., the replacement property also must be the buyer's principal residence).

By reviewing the results of Proposition 60, we can estimate the lock-in penalty resulting from Proposition 13. One estimate of its effect relies on comparing households for whom Proposition 60 applies and those it does not. The analysis found that 55-year-olds in California were 25 percent more likely to move than comparable 54-year-olds.

Therefore, one step toward alleviating California’s housing problem would be to temporarily expand Proposition 60 to all homeowners, not just those older than 55. Such an approach could offer a temporary property tax reassessment moratorium (covering a roughly four-year window) for the sellers — of all ages — of houses and condos when making new acquisitions. The effect should be to increase the volume of houses put on the market for sale, without having to compromise open space and encourage sprawl.

The reassessment holiday moratorium could be expanded even further beyond what Proposition 60 permits. Proposition 60 required that, for many counties, the original and replacement properties must both be in the same county. Proposition 90, which extended it, permitted transfers from one California county to another county; however, only 11 counties have opted to authorize the intercounty base year value transfers.

To maximize the impacts of the proposed measure, this moratorium could be applied to sales and purchases across the entire state, as well as to waive the above-55 age requirement and the requirement that both the original and the subsequent replacement properties be principal residences of the owner.

Certainly, any change in the law creates its own set of challenges. If property changed hands without updating the property assessments, property tax revenues likely would decline (although initially higher sales volume may offset the reduced assessment levels). To alleviate the problem of reduced revenues, the reassessment holiday’s rates could be made temporary. Thus, the new homeowner’s property taxes gradually could revert to the 2018 acquisition values (or the current market value, whichever is lower), after a period of 10 years, for example.

Some public officials have suggested that the source of the housing undersupply problem lies in local governments’ restrictions on new development. Therefore, they suggest that the way to remedy the housing supply problem is by reducing local governmental control of housing decisions, sweeping away many of the environmental protections upon which communities rely.

However, not all cities are equal. Some cities, such as Goleta and Santa Barbara, have added considerable new housing and are experimenting with different tools to add more affordable housing. Those efforts are ongoing. Therefore, before taking housing approvals out of the hands of local authorities, let’s provide cities the necessary tools and incentives. Let’s make sure state-level encumbrances are repaired.

