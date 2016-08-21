Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Stubborn Rey Fire Continues to Blacken Santa Barbara Backcountry

As of Monday morning, blaze has burned 23,546 acres and was 20 percent contained; more smoke expected on South Coast

An 80- to 100-foot fire whirl forms due to erratic winds Sunday from the Rey Fire burning in Los Padres National Forest in the Santa Barbara County backcountry.
An 80- to 100-foot fire whirl forms due to erratic winds Sunday from the Rey Fire burning in Los Padres National Forest in the Santa Barbara County backcountry. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:13 p.m. | August 21, 2016 | 10:22 p.m.

[Click here for an interactive fire map from ENPLAN. Zoom in and click the fire symbols for further details about the Rey Fire and its progression.]

Steep and rugged terrain. Tinder-dry vegetation. Sweltering temperatures. Low humidity. Shifting winds.

That’s the challenging and unwelcome litany facing firefighters as they continue to battle the stubborn Rey Fire, which has been consuming large swaths of the Santa Barbara County backcountry since late last week.

As of Monday morning, officials said, the 4-day-old blaze had blackened an estimated 23,546 acres and was 20 percent contained.

“I have never seen fire take off like this one has,” said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman. “It’s so cliché to say ‘tinder dry,’ but this one really is. It’s just boom, and it’s moving ahead.”

The most active area of the fire remained the eastern section, near Camuesa Peak and Alexander Peak, south of Little Pine Mountain and north of Gibraltar Reservoir, about 16 miles north of Santa Barbara.

An update map of the Rey Fire as of Monday morning. The blaze burning in the Santa Barbara backcountry had charred an estimated 23,546 acres and was 20 percent contained.
An update map of the Rey Fire as of Monday morning. The blaze burning in the Santa Barbara backcountry had charred an estimated 23,546 acres and was 20 percent contained.

Monday’s fire fight is expected to continue focusing on that area, Eliason said, with aircraft laying down bands of retardant, and bulldozers and hand crews carving out containment lines.

“They really want to keep it out of the Dick Smith Wilderness (to the east),” he said.

The fire also has been active in the Upper Oso area, and fire officials are anxious to keep the flames from moving back down toward the Santa Ynez River.

“The Rey Fire continued to display extreme fire behavior due to dry vegetation burning in some areas with no recorded fire history, making for very combustible fuel,” said Jennifer Gray, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.

Most of the progress thus far has been on the west and southwest flanks of the blaze, where back-fire operations allowed firefighters to get containment near Horse Canyon.

A column of smoke boils up from the Rey Fire, which had charred 23,546 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Sunday night. The fire's eastern flank remained the most active Sunday.
A column of smoke boils up from the Rey Fire, which had charred 23,546 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Sunday night. The fire’s eastern flank remained the most active Sunday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Once again on Sunday afternoon, the blaze created large pyrocumulus clouds over the Santa Ynez Mountains, which made it look as though the flames were close to populated areas.

That’s not the case, Eliason stressed, adding that a wind shift to the northeast is expected Monday, which means the smoke may be even more visible.

“It’s going to alarm some folks, as there’s likely to be more smoke drifting over the South Coast,” he said.

Nine helicopters and eight fixed-wing aircraft worked the fire Sunday, and the air support is needed for some of the steepest terrain, said Tim Johnson, a public information officer assigned to the Rey Fire.

“The key is it’s not burning toward any structures or heavily inhabited areas, all of which is part of our overall plan,” he said.

A menacing pyrocumulus cloud from the Rey Fire rises above the Santa Ynez Mountains.
A menacing pyrocumulus cloud from the Rey Fire rises above the Santa Ynez Mountains. (Fritz Oldenberger photo)

Winds were below 10 mph Sunday and some came from the west, making them an ally in the fight to keep the fire from growing that direction, he added.

“It’s throwing up a lot of smoke but the smoke is coming from areas where we anticipated it would occur, so it hasn’t thrown us any surprises today,” said Johnson, who works in the Applegate Valley Fire District in Jacksonville, Ore.

“I flew in yesterday at 6 p.m. and it looked like some kind of horror movie.”

The Rey Fire ignited Thursday afternoon on Paradise Road off Highway 154 east of Lake Cachuma and has been burning in Los Padres National Forest land.

There are indications it was sparked by a power line brought down by a tree limb along Paradise Road near Rancho San Fernando Rey and the White Rock Picnic Area, but that has not been confirmed.

A Sky Crane helicopter emerges from a smoke cloud Sunday while battling the Rey Fire in the Santa Barbara County backcountry.
A Sky Crane helicopter emerges from a smoke cloud Sunday while battling the Rey Fire in the Santa Barbara County backcountry. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

About 1,290 fire personnel have been deployed to the blaze.

Residents and campers along Paradise Road were evacuated shortly after the fire started, and the mandatory evacuation remains in effect for Paradise Road recreation areas, parts of Stagecoach Road and Los Prietos Boys Camp.

Paradise Road remains closed to the public, and East Camino Cielo Road has been closed at the junctions of Painted Cave Road and Gibraltar Road "for the safety of firefighter personnel and equipment movement," according to the Forest Service.

Gibraltar Road also has been closed, from East Camino Cielo to the Santa Barbara city limits.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Flames from the Rey Fire move across a ridgeline Sunday evening, as seen from East Camino Cielo.
Flames from the Rey Fire move across a ridgeline Sunday evening, as seen from East Camino Cielo. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
