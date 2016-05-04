Student Arrested After False Report Leads to Lockdown at Righetti High School

A report of a stabbing at Righetti High School led to a precautionary lockdown before a student was arrested for making a false report Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stabbing in a bathroom at the Orcutt campus just after noon, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while deputies investigated and eventually determining the report was false, Hoover added.

The call was made from a cell phone on campus, and two male students were detained, Hoover said.

The lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes, Hoover said, adding that a student was arrested for making a false report of an emergency.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, was booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

