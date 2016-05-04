Student Arrested After False Report Leads to Lockdown at Righetti High School

A report of a stabbing at Righetti High School led to a precautionary lockdown before a student was arrested for making a false report Wednesday.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stabbing in a bathroom at the Orcutt campus just after noon, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while deputies investigated and eventually determining the report was false, Hoover added.
The call was made from a cell phone on campus, and two male students were detained, Hoover said.
The lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes, Hoover said, adding that a student was arrested for making a false report of an emergency.
The student, whose name was not released because of his age, was booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.