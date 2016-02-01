Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:08 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Student Artists Awarded Scholarships at Scholarship Foundation Annual Art Exhibition, Reception

San Marcos High senior Evelyn Onate-Garibay was among the art scholarship winners. Click to view larger
San Marcos High senior Evelyn Onate-Garibay was among the art scholarship winners. ((Scholarship Foundation photo))
By Raissa Smorol for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | February 1, 2016

Twenty-one promising student artists were awarded scholarships at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 37th annual Art Exhibition and Reception.

The financial awards are part of the Art Scholarship program, which invites high school seniors from the southern part of Santa Barbara County to submit their artwork to be judged by a panel of prominent local artists.

The judges this year were Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Garrett Speirs.

Students applied to the Art Scholarship program in November 2015. Those selected to compete presented a portfolio of their best work to the judges at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016.

One week later, the winners were feted by their families, Scholarship Foundation supporters and local art patrons at an exhibition and reception in their honor.

“The Scholarship Foundation is pleased to recognize the artists of tomorrow while helping to provide them with opportunities to further their skills and pursue their dreams,” said Candace Winkler, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation.

“We hope that with this support, they will earn their college degrees and continue to inspire audiences for years to come,” she said.

Aiyana Cazabat from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize.

The other 2016 Art Scholarship winners are Alexis Aguiniga, Destinee Cannon, Nathen Cannon, Tatiana Cruz, Katelynn Paredes, Anneka Purcell and Shana Salentine from Dos Pueblos High School; Alondra Costilla and Gabrielle Fantone from Carpinteria High School; Alana Crang, Jamey Geston, Samsun Keithley, Tessa Kriegman, Nina McCue, Bridget Mitchell, Willow Moseley, Madison Rotman, Michael Soto and Lily Stelzer from Santa Barbara High School; and Evelyn Oñate Garibay from San Marcos High School.

Students and art teachers interested in learning more about the Art Scholarship program should visit www.sbscholarship.org.

To become an art patron, contact Raissa Smorol, director of development, at 805.687.6065.

Raissa Smorol represents the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
