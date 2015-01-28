17 Student Artists Awarded Scholarships from Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Seventeen promising student artists were recently awarded scholarships at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 36th annual Art Exhibition and Reception.

These financial awards are part of the Art Scholarship program, which invites high school seniors from the southern part of Santa Barbara County to submit their artwork to be judged by a panel of prominent local artists. The judges this year were Whitney Abbott, Anthony Askew and Patti Jacquemain.

Students applied to the Art Scholarship program in November. Those selected to compete presented a portfolio of their best work to the judges at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House on Jan. 15. One week later, the winners were feted by their families, Scholarship Foundation supporters and local art patrons at an exhibition and reception in their honor.

“For many students, these scholarships help launch the trajectory of their careers in art. We are not just granting financial awards, we are giving opportunity and encouragement to incredibly talented members of our community,” said Janet Garufis, president of the Scholarship Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Julia Kupiec from Santa Barbara High School was awarded the Rick and Regina Roney Art Award and the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The other 2015 Art Scholarship winners are Juliana Cooper (Providence School), Gabriella Craviotto (Dos Pueblos High School), Hannah Croshaw (Santa Barbara High School), Nichole Francia (Anacapa School), Anthony Hernandez (Carpinteria High School), Miles Hogan (Santa Barbara High School), Sam Kilpatrick (San Marcos High School), Kela Johnson (Laguna Blanca), Amanda Kirk (San Marcos High School), Sierra Lopez (Bishop Diego), Cambria Metzinger (Dos Pueblos High School), Socorro Martinez Ortiz (Dos Pueblos High School), Marguerite Shraiman (Dos Pueblos High School), Mirra Tubiolo (Santa Barbara High School), Sofia Vermeulen (Santa Barbara High School) and Benjamin Weininger (Santa Barbara High School).

Students and art teachers interested in learning more about the Art Scholarship program should visit the Scholarship Foundation’s website by clicking here. To become an Art Patron, contact Raissa Smorol, director of development, at 805.687.6065.

— Raissa Smorol is development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.