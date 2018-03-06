Student Artworks Showcased at Betteravia Galleries

Teachers often use arts to enhance learning in math, science and language

Come Together: An Exhibition of Student Artwork Created in Santa Barbara Schools is on display now through May 19 in the Betteravia Galleries at the county’s Santa Maria Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

The display, showcasing works created during the school day by student artists, is presented by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Santa Barbara County Alliance for Arts Education.

A free public opening reception, set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, will feature dance performances by students from El Camino Junior High and Orcutt Union School District.

The art show celebrates dedication to the arts by county teachers and students. In addition to instructing art as a standalone course, many teachers use arts to increase student comprehension of curricula such as math, science and language arts.

A diverse pool of exhibiting student artists represent Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Orcutt Union School District, Blochman School District, Santa Barbara Unified School District, and Santa Maria Joint Union High School.

The exhibition arose from an event co-hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and California Alliance for Arts Education.

At the event, County Schools Superintendent Susan Salcido addressed the importance of arts education and providing student artists the opportunity to display their work.

"The artwork on display exhibits an extraordinary sample of the creativity of students in our local schools," Salcido said. "Through the support of their teachers, these students have the opportunity to display their talent in a public forum.

"The act of publicly displaying one’s artwork really is an act of courage. The vision, innovation and artistry demonstrated is an inspiration for all, and underscores the value that a study of the arts adds to a student’s educational experience,” she said.

Research demonstrates that arts study remains critical to every child’s intellectual development. The arts foster work skills necessary in the 21st century, such as creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.

Students who participate in the arts have higher attendance and lower dropout rates. The arts are also shown to increase parent involvement, graduation rates, test scores and overall achievement across socio-economic strata.

For more on the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.

— Sarah York Rubin for Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture.