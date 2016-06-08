Student Collaboration LEEDing the Way to a Greener UCSB Campus

As UC Santa Barbara looks to become more energy efficient, 15 UCSB students have improved the efficiency, sustainability and indoor quality of an on-campus dormitory. The year-long project was performed through the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Lab, an innovative class that teaches students about the benefits of making buildings more environmentally and occupant friendly through the LEED building certification process, the most widely used green building certification program in the world.

Buildings in the United States account for 65 percent of electricity consumption, 36 percent of energy use, 30 percent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 12 percent of potable water consumption and 30 percent of our nation’s waste, and they can have negative health effects for the occupants.

As bad as air pollution is outdoors, the insides of conventional buildings can have much higher concentrations of pollutants — up to 100 times greater — due to poor air circulation and the use of pesticides and toxic adhesives and paints.

In contrast, the LEED certified green buildings are energy and resource efficient, limit the use of toxic materials and have increased air circulation. They emit 34 percent less GHGs, use 25 percent less energy, consume 11 percent less water and have 27 percent higher occupant satisfaction.

With this in mind, UCSB has established some of the strictest sustainable building standards among the UC universities. UCSB now requires that all new buildings attain a LEED ranking of Silver or better, the third highest level of certification possible, and currently has 20 LEED certifications on their campus.

In only its second year of existence, the LEED Lab has helped UCSB maintain its environmental leadership by certifying an existing building on campus each year.

Most recently, LEED Lab students discovered that San Nicolas Residence Hall, built in 1964, had massive room for improvement.

Broken ventilation shutters were discovered, excessive lighting was common and over half the building’s energy was dedicated to heating, an odd discovery considering the relatively comfortable climate of Santa Barbara.

By using what they’d learned in the course, students were able to create strategies to reduce the amount of energy used at San Nicolas through various energy efficiency improvements, technological upgrades and minor behavior modifications, all while maintaining or improving the comfort of the occupants.

These strategies amounted to a savings of 325,568 kWh annually, enough energy to power 30 average households for a whole year, and a savings to the University of nearly $14,000 a year.

However, this project didn’t just help UCSB. Throughout the school year, LEED Lab students gained project management skills, hands-on work experience and expertise in areas such as water savings, energy efficiency and sustainable purchasing, among many others.

With several of the project’s undergraduate environmental studies students graduating this June, several of them plan to pursue jobs in sustainable buildings because of their experiences in LEED Lab.

Even more impressive, more than 7 students have used what they’ve learned to become an accredited LEED General Associate, a certification that stands out to potential employers in the building industry.

Daniel Hackings, a graduating senior, summarizes many of the students’ feelings about the benefits of the LEED Lab.

“You know, I always wanted a job in the buildings industry, and after taking this class I feel confident I can pursue that,” he said.

Considering the immense impact that buildings have on the health of the environment and those who occupy them, the importance of courses like the LEED Lab, which continues the tradition of innovative education at UCSB, will only grow.

— Ilan Macadam-Somer and Dawnielle Tellez are master’s students at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.