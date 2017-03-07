Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Student Dance Production Shines Spotlight on Bullying

By Rosalina Macisco for Santa Barbara Dance Institute | March 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Dance Institute will present an original dance and theater production titled THE LETTER as the culmination of its year-long educational dance programs.

Hundreds of students have been taking weekly dance classes during the school year to prepare for this program called the Event of the Year.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Solvang School gym and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the Marjorie Luke Theater at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

The show will feature 280 young performers from elementary, middle and high schools, plus guest performers including schoolteachers, parents, and community members from Zumba Santa Barbara with Josette.

In 2010, SBDI was awarded Santa Barbara Independent’s “Best Youth Performance” by Elizabeth Schwyzer, and coined the Feel-Good Show of the Year, by Ginny Brush, then county arts commissioner.

Bill Cirone, county superintendent of Schools said: “This is one show you won’t want to miss.”

THE LETTER is an original piece, written by Rosalina Macisco and choreographed by SBDI, with sound design by Michael Mortilla. Teaching artists include Macisco, Lauren Macioce and Mariah Korte.

This year’s production is modeled after a letter called, Dear Chase, which is well-known on the Internet.

THE LETTER is the story of a father writing to his 8-year-old child, Sam, on his first day in the third grade. He writes about the bullies he encountered when he was in elementary school and what he would have done differently.

Through the letter, both the audience and Sam experience different scenarios based on his father’s true stories.

The letter also gives Sam some new things to think about, in regards to bullying. It tells him that childhood scars, even ones that are painful, make each of us unique, and can instill the confidence a child needs to embrace his or her own uniqueness.

In today’s world it is easy to turn a blind eye to bullying, but kids face it everyday. THE LETTER educates kids and parents about bullying and provides tools that might be used when you are a victim or a witness to bullying.

As part of the year-long program, SBDI partnered with the Anti-Defamation League for workshops with each classroom involved in the show.

Those at SBDI believe art, science and culture only progress when children are free to dream, explore, and envision a better world.

They're committed to opening young minds and hearts through dance. In so doing, they try to nudge them in a positive direction, optimistic that one-day they will become confident and caring adults.

Ticket information

Marjorie Luke: Reserved seating tickets are $16 ($6 for children) at the Lobero box office 963-0761, www.lobero.com. Tickets also are available at the theater starting one hour before each show for a suggested donation of $15.

Solvang School: Tickets will be sold at the school on the day of the show for $15.

For more about Santa Barbara Dance Institute, visit www.sbdi.org.

— Rosalina Macisco for Santa Barbara Dance Institute.

 

