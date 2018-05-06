Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Student Entrepreneurs Impress at Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge

$15,000 in cash, scholarships awarded for innovative business ideas

Collegiate tier winners show off their products with judges and Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson, center. Click to view larger
Collegiate tier winners show off their products with judges and Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson, center. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | May 6, 2018 | 1:50 p.m.

Local student entrepreneurs dazzled judges and the packed SBCC Fé Bland Forum audience at the 8th Annual Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge business plan and pitch competition April 27.

Students from SBCC, Antioch University and UCSB kicked off the collegiate tier of the event, followed by the high school tier, which featured students from San Marcos and Cabrillo high schools.

The up-and-coming entrepreneurs competed for more than $15,000 in cash and scholarship awards, which were presented to the student winners at the May 4 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner.

The $5,500 grand prize in the collegiate tier went to Santa Barbara City College student Jake Zander for his venture Feel Me Footsouls, a special shoe insole designed specifically for Converse shoes.

Heather Luikart, also from SBCC, took second place and $3,000 for Peregrin8 Travel, her convertible travel bag.

The third-place prize of $2,000 went to SBCC student Adam Verhasselt for VOIID, an online service that enables artists to print and sell their limited edition artwork on clothing.

In the high school tier, Amanda Moores won first place honors and $1,000 for her stress-reducing app, Flora.

Trevor Eubank and his pitch for Hinterland, a hybrid hammock/sleeping bag, came in second, and third went to Natalie Hey-Shipton for her venture myHunnybox, a subscription box service that enables families to easily send care packages to college students.

All three winners in the high school tier are students at San Marcos High in the San Marcos Entrepreneurship Academy.

“This year’s student entrepreneur finalists presented creative and feasible business concepts on par with what we’ve seen in almost a decade of Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge pitches,” said Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson.

“We’re excited to support the winners with seed money, scholarship opportunities, and business consulting to further develop their ventures, and we encourage all of the finalists to continue pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams," she said.

"I’m confident our Santa Barbara community will be hearing much more from these inspiring students,” Samson said.

Visit soefoundation.org for more information. Learn more about the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge at scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.org.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 