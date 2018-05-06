Student Entrepreneurs Impress at Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge

Local student entrepreneurs dazzled judges and the packed SBCC Fé Bland Forum audience at the 8th Annual Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge business plan and pitch competition April 27.

Students from SBCC, Antioch University and UCSB kicked off the collegiate tier of the event, followed by the high school tier, which featured students from San Marcos and Cabrillo high schools.

The up-and-coming entrepreneurs competed for more than $15,000 in cash and scholarship awards, which were presented to the student winners at the May 4 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner.

The $5,500 grand prize in the collegiate tier went to Santa Barbara City College student Jake Zander for his venture Feel Me Footsouls, a special shoe insole designed specifically for Converse shoes.

Heather Luikart, also from SBCC, took second place and $3,000 for Peregrin8 Travel, her convertible travel bag.

The third-place prize of $2,000 went to SBCC student Adam Verhasselt for VOIID, an online service that enables artists to print and sell their limited edition artwork on clothing.

In the high school tier, Amanda Moores won first place honors and $1,000 for her stress-reducing app, Flora.

Trevor Eubank and his pitch for Hinterland, a hybrid hammock/sleeping bag, came in second, and third went to Natalie Hey-Shipton for her venture myHunnybox, a subscription box service that enables families to easily send care packages to college students.

All three winners in the high school tier are students at San Marcos High in the San Marcos Entrepreneurship Academy.

“This year’s student entrepreneur finalists presented creative and feasible business concepts on par with what we’ve seen in almost a decade of Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge pitches,” said Scheinfeld Center Director Julie Samson.

“We’re excited to support the winners with seed money, scholarship opportunities, and business consulting to further develop their ventures, and we encourage all of the finalists to continue pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams," she said.

"I’m confident our Santa Barbara community will be hearing much more from these inspiring students,” Samson said.

Visit soefoundation.org for more information. Learn more about the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge at scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.org.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.