Student Leaders to Present Community-improving Proposals at CommUnity Leadership Institute

As our nation continues to struggle with issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic class, violence and inequality, local youth are coming together to talk and take action to improve their communities at the CommUnity Leadership Institute.

Every summer Just Communities holds the eight-day summer leadership program, which helps about 40 youth per year better understand issues of injustice in the world and implement their learning through concrete school and community-based action.

Students come to CLI in teams representing their high school, organization or local community, and each leaves CLI with a plan for action that they will implement upon returning to school.

Students in the past have implemented plans to create more culturally relevant curriculum and advocated for gender neutral restrooms in their schools. They have started farmer’s markets in their local areas, and as adults, are leading many efforts towards social change today.

This year students will be participating from the following schools and organizations: The Endowment for Youth Committee in Lompoc, The One Community Action Coalition of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Dos Pueblos High School, Santa Barbara High School, San Marcos High School, La Cuesta Continuation High School, One Step A La Vez and The Westminster Free Clinic.

Following the summer program, Just Communities provides year-round support to the students as they work to turn their learning into action through CAN DO (Change Agent Network for Dismantling Oppression).

On the last full day of CLI, the participants will present their action plans and ideas for a more just society to key leaders in their organizations, schools and home communities.

Community members and leaders from the broader Central Coast community are invited to come hear what the participants have to say. The presentations will take place Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, at Cate School in Carpinteria.

It is important for community members to be able to witness firsthand the passion and strength of the youth that come out of CLI. The event also offers a great opportunity to share any support, advice or connections that might help the participants accomplish their goals.

The program will begin with guest arrival and orientation from 2:30-3 p.m., followed by student presentations from 3-4:30 p.m.

To learn more or to RSVP, contact Elizabeth Hahn at [email protected].

“I’ve learned that despite our differences we can come together as a community and fight for social justice,” said a 2015 CLI grad. “In fact, it’s our differences that make us more powerful.”

Just Communities was established in Santa Barbara in 2001 as a chapter of the National Conference for Community and Justice (founded in 1927).

While Just Communities Central Coast has been a fully independent local organization since 2007, CLI’s roots trace back to 1950.

The history and current relevance and impact of CLI will be the subject of a documentary that will be filmed during this year’s institute. Student stories, community action plans and much of the CLI program will be highlighted in the film.

Those in attendance of the presentations will be asked to sign an appearance release form should they be filmed. Just A “no filming” section will be provided for guests who wish to be excluded from filming.

Just Communities would like to extend its most sincere gratitude to our programs sponsors: Deckers Outdoor Corporation, The McCune Foundation, The Newhall Foundation, Southern California Edison and many individual donations.

Just Communities is currently running a CrowdRise campaign to raise the much needed funds to support this year’s group of students.

While CLI seeks to serve youth who represent the diversity of California’s Central Coast, the majority of those who attend cannot afford the $1,750 annual cost and can only participate with significant scholarship support.

One hundred percent of the youth that attended CLI in August 2015 applied for some level of financial aid.

Click here to help support this year’s institute and its’ year-round follow-up by donating to Just Communities’ Crowdrise campaign.

— Elizabeth Hahn is the development and communications manager for Just Communities.