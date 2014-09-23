Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Student Raises Funds, Buys New Equipment for The Howard School’s P.E. Program

By Brandi Wolff for The Howard School | September 23, 2014 | 7:32 a.m.

Taylor Kane, a sixth-grader at The Howard School in Carpinteria, came back to school this year with more than just some completed summer reading in hand — the sports-loving 11-year-old gifted a bevy of P.E. equipment to the preschool through eighth grade academy.

She procured the items during her self-initiated service project to raise funds for adding equipment to her school’s physical education program.

“I love playing sports, and I love helping younger kids,” Kane said. “I wanted to do something to help the whole school, so this seemed like the right way to contribute.”

Kane used a portion of cookie-sale funds from her Girl Scout troop account and held a garage sale to raise money for the equipment. She even reached out to other school families, who contributed items to her garage sale.

She then contacted The Howard School’s principal, Joel Reed, who collaborated with Christopher Riley, the school’s P.E. teacher, to compile a list of new items that would be useful for the physical education curriculum.

“We feel very strongly about incorporating P.E. into our daily curriculum,” Riley said. “Sports teach us a lot about what we need to know in life: good sportsmanship, cooperative play, teamwork and a positive attitude. It’s very rewarding to see a student like Taylor take all of these values into her service project and give back to our school.”

Kane enlisted the help of her brother, Jack (a third-grader at The Howard School), to scout out prospective items for her garage sale fundraiser. She donated remaining unsold items, such as books and toys, to The Howard School’s preschool and kindergarten classes as well as to local charities.

Kane says her entire family thoroughly enjoyed participating in the project, and she and her younger brother are already enjoying the new sports equipment with their classmates!

For more information on The Howard School or 2014-15 enrollment, please call the school at 805.745.8448 or email the administration office at [email protected].

— Brandi Wolff represents The Howard School.

