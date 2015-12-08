Student Airlifted to Hospital After Crash at Alice Shaw School in Orcutt

Advice

Car driven by elderly woman jumped sidewalk; 3 other students sustain very minor injuries

A student was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle that crashed onto the sidewalk in front of Alice Shaw School in Orcutt.

The accident occurred at about 11:45 a.m. when a vehicle driven by a 91-year-old woman struck a flag pole in front of the school at 759 Dahlia Place, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Four students on the sidewalk were struck, but three had only very minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

The fourth — an elementary-school aged boy — suffered moderate to major injuries, he said.

A Calstar medical helicopter landed on the field adjacent to the school, and picked up the boy for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available.

The other three students were released to their parents and were not hospitalized.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The elderly driver reportedly confused the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal, CHP Officer David Medina said.

