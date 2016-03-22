Student Teams Visit Santa Barbara for Affordable Housing Design National Competition

Now in its third year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Innovation in Affordable Housing Student Design and Planning Competition seeks to encourage research and innovation in the areas of affordable housing design and planning.

This year, HUD selected Monteria Village public housing development in Santa Barbara, owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) for the design challenge.

The four finalist student teams from the University of Texas at Austin, University of Kansas, University of Maryland at College Park and Harvard University recently visited HACSB and Monteria Village, met residents and heard from local Housing Authority staff, HUD representatives and Mayor Helene Schneider about the community and need for affordable housing.

HACSB’s Monteria Village is composed of 28 family units, built in 1973. The Housing Authority is in the process of rehabilitating and preserving its aging HUD Assisted Public Housing portfolio, long suffering from continual Congressional budget cuts to the HUD funding necessary for their proper upkeep, necessary to promote and ensure their viability for future generations.

The design competition challenges multi-disciplinary teams of graduate students to consider the complex challenges associated with rehabbing the current structure or demolishing it and creating new construction.

These student participants need to consider design, community development and financing elements in order to provide an all-encompassing plan and solution that would allow the housing authority to meet its goal of offering safe and sustainable affordable housing to area families.

Students also need to understand the needs of the intended residents, the zoning restrictions and leveraging opportunities.

The competition will culminate April 19, 2016, in a final presentation by the student finalist teams at HUD’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The jury of five academics, practitioners, planners and architects will come to a decision. The first place team will receive $20,000, and the runner up will receive $10,000.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.