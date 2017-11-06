Student Vote In: Conklin for Mayor, No on C

Santa Barbara candidates make their cases to students at Anacapa School

Anacapa School’s decades-long tradition of inviting candidates for Santa Barbara City Council, one by one, to campaign for the vote of the students continued for the 2017 election.

Each candidate was asked to tell students about their background, why they are running and what the most important issues are.

Anacapa wants to thank four of the candidates running for mayor (Hal Conklin, Bendy White, Cathy Murillo and Frank Hotchkiss) and five of the candidates running for city council (Jay Higgins, Kristen Sneddon, Warner McGrew, Eric Friedman and Gregg Hart) for speaking to our students and answering their many questions

Students voted on Friday, Nov. 3, and voted super majorities for:

Hal Conklin, mayor

Kristen Sneddon, Dist. 4

Eric Friedman, Dist. 5

Gregg Hart, Dist. 6

No, Measure C

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12.

For more information, contact Karen Callanan, [email protected] or 965-0228.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.