Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Student Vote In: Conklin for Mayor, No on C

Santa Barbara candidates make their cases to students at Anacapa School

City Council candidate Gregg Hart talks to Anacapa students.
City Council candidate Gregg Hart talks to Anacapa students. (Anacapa School)
By Karen Callanan for Anacapa School | November 6, 2017 | 10:12 p.m.

Anacapa School’s decades-long tradition of inviting candidates for Santa Barbara City Council, one by one, to campaign for the vote of the students continued for the 2017 election.

Each candidate was asked to tell students about their background, why they are running and what the most important issues are.

Anacapa wants to thank four of the candidates running for mayor (Hal Conklin, Bendy White, Cathy Murillo and Frank Hotchkiss) and five of the candidates running for city council (Jay Higgins, Kristen Sneddon, Warner McGrew, Eric Friedman and Gregg Hart) for speaking to our students and answering their many questions

Students voted on Friday, Nov. 3, and voted super majorities for:

Hal Conklin, mayor

Kristen Sneddon, Dist. 4

Eric Friedman, Dist. 5

Gregg Hart, Dist. 6

No, Measure C

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, Anacapa School is an independent, co-educational, WASC accredited, college preparatory day school for junior high and high school students in grades 7-12.

For more information, contact Karen Callanan, [email protected] or 965-0228.

— Karen Callanan for Anacapa School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 