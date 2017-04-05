Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Student Works Take Center Stage at UCSB Dance Concert

By Una Mladenovic for UCSB Department of Theater and Dance | April 5, 2017 | 11:15 a.m.

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present its 2017 Spring Dance Concert Free | Fall, a student-centered performance comprised of a diverse range of choreographic voices, at 8 p.m. April 13-15 and 2 p.m. April 15 in UCSB’s Hatlen Theater.

Opening the evening UCSB Dance Company members will perform Buffalo by Stephanie Gilliland. It is a high-intensity athletic work that brings the dancers face to face with their inner strength and fragility.

Gilliland, a choreographer based in Los Angeles, describes Buffalo as “a rite of passage, a love note to young dreamers, outsiders and artists on the cusp of adulthood.”

Free | Fall features new, original works by graduating B.F.A. students Rachel Epling, Kelli Forman, Savannah Green and Olivia Maggi.

The concert also marks the return of 2015 B.F.A. alumna, Gianna Burright to restage her work Anywhere I Can See the Moon on select members of the UCSB Dance Company.

Burright’s choreographic process called upon creative collaboration rooted in her emerging research and practice in body-to-body transfer.

A visual ebb and flow, the dance features subtle shifts and circular pathways that give way to a linear directionality evoking a call toward a shared desire for a sense of home.

Epling said she is fascinated by the role of physical contact in human development, and her piece etched in us aims to explore the magnitude and power of tactile sensations and the physical memories bodies can hold, even after the passage of time.

Through collaboration with her dancers, she has been able to create movement, which investigates physical memories of the past and creates new bodily experiences as well.

Life in Cages by Green is an exploration of personal ego from its discovery, transitioning into physical actualization, and finally resulting in decay. The piece reflects ideas of the self-importance that we carry throughout our lives until it is torn away from us in instances of rejection.

Maggi's piece The Breeders takes the audience to a world where there are strict governmental restrictions on reproduction. Carefully chosen young adults must better the community by procreating under oppressive clinical observation; refusal to do so causes them to be discarded from society.

This piece is a narrative that brings up ideas of feeling trapped, transforming, and finding liberation. It also comments on gender and sexuality, and how the government holds power onto that.

In a personal response to the tumultuous state of politics, capitalism, and ongoing threats to the environment, Forman offers her piece toward the yin as a reflection of the power of art and community to engage such issues.

She suggests that “Water is life and oil is death, but for some reason we continue digging up death, utilizing it towards sustaining 21st century life (or perceived human vitality).”

Reflecting on such timely, vital concerns, she conjures this work as a call to arms, and spiritual reflection in the shape of a dance.

Closing the evening, the Dance Company will perform a heritage work by a scion of modern dance, José Limón.

In a flurry of quick, intricate crossings, entrances and exits, and complex division of the cast into small groups in precise unison, the dancers take on the Running Dance, an excerpt from Limón’s masterful work, Psalms.

Tickets prices are general admission, $17; senior, child, student, UCSB faculty/staff/alumni, $13.

— Una Mladenovic for UCSB Department of Theater and Dance.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 