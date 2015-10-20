Students and Educators Team Up to Paint Pumpkins for Seniors at Family Partnership Charter School

Advice

Students, families and teachers with Family Partnership Charter School recently decorated pumpkins to donate to senior residents at Oak Knolls Haven, a retirement community located in Orcutt and throughout the Santa Maria and Guadalupe area via the Community Action Commission's mobile Meals at Home and Meals at Centers programs.

“As a school, we believe in service to others in our community, and giving fun, decorated pumpkins to our senior neighbors will hopefully brighten their day,” said Rebecca Trott, coordinator of Family Partnership’s Orcutt Learning Center. “Having students’ families decorate alongside their students and teachers was a great way to spend our back to school night.”

Trott will be coordinating with CAC, which provides low income assistance programs to individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County, to deliver the festive pumpkins to the senior residents.

“It’s not often that I get to paint a pumpkin, so it was a lot of fun,” said freshman student, James Liendo-Martinez. “My mom and little brother worked on one together, and even though theirs was kind of messy, they really loved it.”

Family Partnership Charter School has learning centers located in Orcutt, Santa Maria, Carpenteria and San Luis Obispo County and includes independent study, blended classroom learning and Montessori program options.

— Rebecca Trott represents Family Partnership Charter School.