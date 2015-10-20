Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:29 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Students and Educators Team Up to Paint Pumpkins for Seniors at Family Partnership Charter School

Teachers, students and their families painted pumpkins for Orcutt-area seniors at Family Partnership Charter School’s back to school night. Click to view larger
Teachers, students and their families painted pumpkins for Orcutt-area seniors at Family Partnership Charter School’s back to school night. (FPCS photo)
By Rebecca Trott for Family Partnership Charter School | October 20, 2015 | 4:18 p.m.

Students, families and teachers with Family Partnership Charter School recently decorated pumpkins to donate to senior residents at Oak Knolls Haven, a retirement community located in Orcutt and throughout the Santa Maria and Guadalupe area via the Community Action Commission's mobile Meals at Home and Meals at Centers programs. 

“As a school, we believe in service to others in our community, and giving fun, decorated pumpkins to our senior neighbors will hopefully brighten their day,” said Rebecca Trott, coordinator of Family Partnership’s Orcutt Learning Center.  “Having students’ families decorate alongside their students and teachers was a great way to spend our back to school night.”

Trott will be coordinating with CAC, which provides low income assistance programs to individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County, to deliver the festive pumpkins to the senior residents. 

“It’s not often that I get to paint a pumpkin, so it was a lot of fun,” said freshman student, James Liendo-Martinez. “My mom and little brother worked on one together, and even though theirs was kind of messy, they really loved it.”

Family Partnership Charter School has learning centers located in Orcutt, Santa Maria, Carpenteria and San Luis Obispo County and includes independent study, blended classroom learning and Montessori program options.

— Rebecca Trott represents Family Partnership Charter School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 