Students Artists Adding Bling to Storefronts for Rodeo Days

The 75th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is hoping to increase rodeo fever during Go Rodeo Days by bringing public art to Santa Maria.

On Monday, April 23, and Thursday, April 26, more than 100 high school students will paint business storefronts around the intersection of Broadway and Main streets to dress the city in Denim and Diamonds.

Student artists from Delta, Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Saint Joseph,and Santa Maria high schools, as well as Allan Hancock College, will join forces in a coordinated artistic movement to beautify the community in support of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

Students and business owners anticipate a colorful display of creative talent. With the support of the Elks, local leaders, businesses, and several passionate art teachers, the city will welcome the 75th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade in style.

Special thanks go to the businesses participating in the window painting: Central City Vapors, Central West Produce, Santa Maria Public Library, Del Taco, Elks Recreation, Inc., Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, Guadalupe Post Office, Morris & Garritano Insurance, O’Sullivan’s Pub, Rancho Bowl.

Rizzolli’s, Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, Taqueria Guerrero, the “A” Street Café, Wells Fargo Bank (two local locations), and Woody’s Butcher Block.

The chamber also thanks individuals and local organizations whose donations made the event possible: Craig Bernard CPA, Breakfast Rotary Club of Santa Maria, Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, Michael Moats, and Santa Maria Rotary Foundation.

Businesses wanting to participate in Go Rodeo Days can learn more at www.santamaria.com/gorodeodays. More details about the 2018 Elk Rodeo can be found at www.elksrec.com.

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.