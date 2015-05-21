Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:36 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Partners in Education Honors Students at Awards Breakfast

The program provides real-world experience through paid internships and job training, as well as matching volunteers with local classrooms

San Marcos High School senior Giani Roberts celebrated her health care and science award from the Santa Barbara County Partners in Education program Thursday morning.
San Marcos High School senior Giani Roberts celebrated her health care and science award from the Santa Barbara County Partners in Education program Thursday morning.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | May 21, 2015 | 6:04 p.m.

San Marcos High School senior Giani Roberts loves the Health Careers Academy because her teachers “bring in the real world as much as possible” by inviting speakers and setting up internships with local businesses.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Partners in Education program coordinates paid internships and job training for students, in addition to matching up volunteers with local classrooms, and celebrated the internship program at Thursday’s Student Awards Breakfast.

Roberts, who received an award for health care and science, told the crowd about her experiences interning at MedCenter Inc. and learning she wanted to become a radiological technician after hearing one speak in her classroom.

Many students are intimidated by the idea of college and looking for jobs, and local businesses can get students confident for college and the field of their choice, she said.

“I have learned being the best you can be means pushing yourself because it’s the only way to find your strengths,” Roberts said.

Partners in Education has many supporters in the business and education communities, and several hundred people gathered to celebrate the students being honored for their work this year with awards in health care and science; business and finance; specialized technology and design; and education and nonprofit fields.

