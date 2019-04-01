Students Expand Their Comfort Zones Through The Young Actors Conservatory Summer Program

Posted on April 1, 2019 | 12:53 p.m.

Source: Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Brian McDonald, Director of Education at Ensemble Theatre Company, to learn more about their summer camp.

Ensemble Theatre Company

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: The Young Actors Conservatory is ETC's most ambitious summer youth program for aspiring artists with a passion for delving deeper into the craft of theater. This is quality training in a professional setting under the nurturing tutelage of master theater artists. Comprised of three performance workshops, each program culminates in a weekend of public performances of a fully-produced musical or play. The 2019 summer productions include "Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids", "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and "Into the Woods."

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Each day begins with training workshops that develop skills and techniques followed by rehearsals for a play or musical. Areas of study include fundamentals of acting, character development, voice and speech, dance, physical expression, elements of story, text analysis, music theory, structure of language, improvisation, blocking, relationship communication, vocal performance and stage presence.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: Generally, our programs are for students ages 9-24. That being said, we have accepted qualifying students who are slightly outside of the age requirements. Camp Broadway, which will be presenting "The Jungle Book Kids" is for students ages 9-14 and our Shakespeare and Musical Theatre Performance Workshops, which will be producing "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Into the Woods," respectively, are for students ages 15-24.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: Developed by award-winning actor/director and master teacher Brian McDonald, the Young Actors Conservatory is modeled on the acclaimed youth education program at Rubicon Theatre Company in Venutra. Founded in 2002 by Mr. McDonald, the Rubicon program presents 5 youth training and performance intensives and serves nearly 150 students each summer.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: As a professional theatre company, we want our students to walk away with a greater appreciation for theater regardless of whether or not they have aspire to pursue a career on the stage. More importantly though, our goal is to ensure that each student feels safe to take creative risks and expand their comfort zone. For each individual, that threshold of risk is personal and unique to them. In the end, we hope our students have a greater sense of self confidence and pride in their work.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: Unlike any other youth program in the county, the Young Actors Conservatory is supported by a professional staff and presents its youth productions in a state of the art theater facility. The structure of the daily schedule combines a vast array of classes that compliment the rehearsal process and provide students with first-hand experience and knowledge of theatre in the professional arena. Finally, acceptance into the program is by audition. We feel that is important not only for casing reasons but to determine whether or not a students is serious about their involvement. There is no previous experience required, however prospective students should demonstrate a serious commitment and willingness to learn.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: Our master teaching staff is comprised of theater artists with a high-level of professional stage experience and teaching skills. They are supported by aspiring theatre artists ensuring that each and every student is provided with one-on-one assistance and care. All YAC staff are trained prior to the first day of camp and provided with the recourses necessary to meet the goals of their respective productions. We also provide safety and disciplinary training, and orientation of company policies and procedures.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?

A: The best part of our program, in my opinion, is that moment when I see a student begin to take ownership of their role - whether it be on stage or off. It is our job to provide a nurturing education that gives students the confidence to stand on their own and make thoughtful and intelligent creative choices that are unique and personal to them. Participating in theater can be a transformative experience and when you see this development in action it magical.



Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Students will receive a challenging and innovative arts education similar to that of a collegiate arts program, supported by a comprehensive curriculum that balances performance and technique. Students also learn proper rehearsal and performance etiquette, time management skills, communication skills, how to work cooperatively in a group setting, and how to produce quality work in a fast-paced environment.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: Tuition includes all show materials and is $700 for Camp Broadway (3-weeks), $850 for The Shakespeare Performance Workshop (4-weeks) and $950 for The Musical Theatre Performance Workshop (4-weeks). Scholarship are available and based on need. No child is turned away due to lack of funds.

Click here for more information about Ensemble Theatre Company, or email [email protected].