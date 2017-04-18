Students Explore Theater Industry Careers

Program offers high schoolers a look at jobs on and off the stage

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) hosted the Jurkowitz Fellows in the Performing Arts Program at The Granada Theatre last month.

Fourteen students from Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools and Laguna Blanca School were selected by their teachers to attend the two-day intensive program.

The students met with industry professionals and experienced a real-world event schedule with the Theatre League’s production of Jesus Chris Superstar.

David Grossman, SBCPA’s director of community engagement, and David Holmes, an educator and member of SBCPA’s Community Engagement Committee, tailored the program to be rich with information.

The aim of the program was to leave students with a deeper understanding of the many available career avenues within the performing arts and entertainment industries.

The group of fellows attended presentations from the Granada’s executive leadership, ticketing and marketing professionals and stage crew.

Students also were able to speak with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar in addition to attending the performance to see first-hand how all the various theater jobs come together to successfully create the final production.

As part of the theater’s ongoing community engagement efforts, The Granada Theatre regularly presents family-oriented performances, often accompanied by opportunities to meet and greet the artists.

Every year, The Granada also underwrites facility fees for education programming held at the theater by the Santa Barbara Symphony and Music Academy of the West, as well as the San Marcos High student-led fundraiser Kids Helping Kids.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.