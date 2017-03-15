Students, Faculty Take Stage at Saints’ Talent Show

More than 95 students and faculty from Santa Maria High School will take entertainment to new heights during the Saints’ Talent Show, 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the historic Ethel Pope Auditorium, 901 S. Broadway.
Performers will include magicians, comedians, pianists, guitarists, administrator rock band, other student bands, dancers, and singers in English and Spanish.
Organized by the school’s Drama Society students, the event will feature a special dance choreographed by Drama Club students.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the school’s business office or at the door for $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
