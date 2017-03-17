Students Get Peek Behind Curtain at Careers in Performing Arts

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) has announced the return of the Jurkowitz Fellows in the Performing Arts Program for the second year, at The Granada Theatre March 20 and 21.

The goal of the two-day intensive program is to instill a greater knowledge and understanding of the available career paths within the performing arts and entertainment industries by providing an array of experiences for interested students.

David Grossman, SBCPA’s director of community engagement, together with David Holmes, educator and member of SBCPA’s Community Engagement Committee, have tailored the fellows program to be as information rich and beneficial as possible for students.

During the program, 14 high school students from Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools, and Laguna Blanca School are hand-selected by their teachers to participate in the program.

These students meet with industry professionals and experience a real-world event schedule with a professional touring company. This year’s program will coincide with the Santa Barbara Theatre League’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The group of fellows will hear from executive leadership, ticketing and marketing professionals, as well as the stage crew and the cast itself.

Finally, students will join audience members and enjoy the Santa Barbara Theatre League’s performance of Jesus Christ Superstar to witness first-hand how all of the various theater jobs come together to create the final production.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.