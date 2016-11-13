Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 2:24 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Students Immersed in Tradition During Dia De Los Muertos

A time for families to celebrate and remember, not to mourn, departed loved ones

A community altar was among the Day of the Dead activities at Santa Maria High School.
A community altar was among the Day of the Dead activities at Santa Maria High School. (Santa Maria Joint Union High School District)
By Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | November 13, 2016 | 9:07 a.m.

Dia de los Muertos, a Mexican indigenous tradition, is alive and well in many Latino families and in the families of Santa Maria High School students.

More than 300 students and staff recently participated in various Dia de los Muertos activities organized by Club C.E.’E.N.I. (Educational Collective of Students from Indigenous Nations, from acronym in Spanish) on campus.

The Day of the Dead activities included workshops about the history and symbolism, a community altar, school art gallery, and other information that ensured this indigenous custom survives the test of time.

Participants learned it is a time when families remember, celebrate and heal from the loss of departed loved ones. It is not a time to mourn.

The environment engaged students, said Elizabeth Cortez, CE’ENI advisor: “Students felt proud in putting the message out that this is an indigenous practice their family celebrates and is worth sharing with others.’’

Cortez said the mission of CE’ENI is to give a voice to the indigenous students on campus by celebrating their languages, cultures and traditions.

“They are often made to feel ashamed of this part of themselves, but through these events they are embracing this beautiful tradition and sharing it with the SMHS campus,” she said.

Students agreed:

“I learned a little bit more about old customs of Mexico, where this tradition comes from and how it came to be what it is today," said 11th-grader Cesar Ayuso. "I think it’s important because it puts another light to the usual spooky Halloween. We honor the dead, but not mourn. More people can learn.”

Araidna Romero, a 10th grader, said: “I learned about the meaning behind El Dia de los Muertos, the history and how it is part of our culture. Also, how it is fine to remember the dead and it’s not always about crying that we lost our dead, but also see it as a good way and be positive about it.”

“It is important to share this tradition with the school because for most of us its part of our culture and we need to keep doing this to not leave our culture behind,” Romero said.

Alvaro Morales, also in 10th grade, said: “With these events, I hope that we can raise awareness and respect from SMHS, and also love, not hate, from our community. So what I liked most was that everyone from different cultures got together and participated.

“Organizing these events was important because many people knew very little about Dia de los Muertos and what it’s about. So showing them this tradition also educated them about it at the same time.”

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 