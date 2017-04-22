Students in Affordable Housing to Mark College Signing Day

Twenty student residents in Peoples’ Self-Help Housing affordable communities will celebrate committing to four-year private and public colleges/universities and community colleges.

The College Signing Day will be 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at River Townhomes, 230 Calle Cesar Chavez, Guadalupe.

Eight of the students will receive $2,000 scholarships at the event, funded through donations, grants and support from PSHH’s property management agent, The Duncan Group.

This will be the second College Signing Day hosted by PSHH, modeled after National College Signing Day, an initiative launched by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The initiative’s goal is to energize students and get them excited about higher education, and to emphasize as much importance on academic college commitment as there is for athletics.

“Deciding where you’re going to college is exciting,” said John Fowler, PSHH CEO and president. “This event showcases our graduating seniors who are taking charge of their future and committing to higher education. We are very proud of them.”



The 20 students are part of PSHH’s College Club, which seeks to turn young student residents into leaders.

College Club is an expansion of the organization’s Youth Education and Enhancement Program, in which students receive services through an on-site academic program offering tutoring, support for parents, individualized learning plans and more.

“Many parents living in our housing communities didn’t have the same opportunities as their children to attend college or a university,” said Alejandra Mahoney, PSHH YEEP and CB&E manager.

“PSHH is thrilled to provide programs, like the College Club, to help families/youth achieve their goals and dreams,” Mahoney said.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Angel Pacheco for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.