Students Invited to Learn Art of Filmmaking with Granada Theatre Video Workshop

As the Santa Barbara International Film Festival comes to town this January and February, the town’s focus will be on cinematography and acting excellence. For those bright young minds interested in entering the world of filmmaking, the Granada Theatre Video Workshop is an incredible opportunity to gain hands-on experience with filming and editing.

This workshop is part of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts’ Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. Over the course of 13 weeks, students will create films for local nonprofits while learning camera, editing and music creation skills.

Enroll by Friday for this winter video workshop, which begins next Monday, Jan. 13 and runs through April 16.

This biweekly film class will help students learn all about video production using a variety of cameras and techniques. Taught by local filmmaker Jennie Reinish, the Granada Theatre Video Workshop has produced award-winning filmmakers, and students will have the opportunity to enter films they’ve produced into student film contests. Projects will include commercial, stop motion animation and mini documentaries, and students will take field trips to nonprofits for filming purposes.

Classes will be held at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the expertise provided by teacher Jennie Reinish, students will have the chance to meet and learn from industry professionals. Recent film projects have included work for the Granada Theatre, the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Maritime Museum, Art From Scrap, the State Street Ballet, DAWG and more.

Students who have taken the class before and/or have advanced skills will qualify for the Advanced Tier. This is a chance to mentor new students, create original projects, work closely with the Granada Theatre to craft videos that support their programs and more. Advanced Tier students will earn additional community service hours for their participation.

Budding filmmakers won’t want to miss this opportunity! Tuition is $150, and students will receive community service hours for class participation. The deadline to enroll is this Friday, and the first class will begin Monday.

For more information and to sign up, please call Jennie Reinish at 805.452.7069 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.