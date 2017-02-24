Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Students in Isla Vista Find New Housing After Erosion Leaves House 5 Feet from Cliff Edge

Tenants were let out of their leases as the property owner prepares to cut back the Del Playa Drive building

Bluff erosion during the latest storm came within 5 feet of a Del Playa house, prompting inhabitants in two of the bedrooms to find alternate housing. Click to view larger
Bluff erosion during the latest storm came within 5 feet of a Del Playa house, prompting inhabitants in two of the bedrooms to find alternate housing.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | February 24, 2017 | 6:46 p.m.

Yet another Isla Vista property needs major alterations after storms and erosion ate away the bluffs that many houses sit on.

The now-former residents of 6757 Del Playa Dr. have found new housing after last week’s powerful rainstorm cut the cliffs close to the two-unit building.

The two ocean-side bedrooms on the building’s top and bottom floors were red-tagged after they came within about 5-1/2 feet of the edge, said Massoud Abolhoda, who heads the county’s Building and Safety division.

“The building is safe as long as those two rooms are not occupied,” he said.

Chris Mercier, senior property supervisor at Wolfe & Associates, the property management company, said that the red tags affected only three tenants.

Wolfe and the property owners, however, opted to let the remaining students out of their leases, he added.

The downstairs residents, Mercier said, moved out this week after finding other housing in Isla Vista. The upstairs residents will move into UC Santa Barbara-provided housing next month.

Mercier and the property owners walked the property Tuesday and found that the cliff was no longer 8-1/2 feet from the building.

“We lost a matter of about 3 feet during Friday’s storm,” he said.

Two bedrooms of a Del Playa Drive house came within five and a half feet from the edge of the bluffs after the latest storm, prompting their inhabitants to find alternate housing. Click to view larger
Two bedrooms of a Del Playa Drive house came within five and a half feet from the edge of the bluffs after the latest storm, prompting their inhabitants to find alternate housing.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Wolfe and the owners were about to present their residents with a plan to let them out of their leases when county Building and Safety informed them that they were going to red-tag the bedrooms, which it can do once a building edges within 5 feet of a cliff edge.

Mercier said the owners are working with an architect and geotechnical engineers on cutting back the property, which has not been re-leased, starting in June.

Cut backs, Abolhoda noted, are just about the only approach a property owner can take in this kind of situation.

Mercier said that despite the considerable inconvenience and distraction for the tenants, he was impressed with how fast UCSB, Santa Barbara City College, Isla Vista organizations and property management companies came together within the first day to work out new housing arrangements for the residents.

“The silver lining here is we have a community who assembles quickly on short notice to make the best out of a situation,” he said.

In January, another Del Playa Drive property on the 6600 block was red-tagged after a chunk of the cliff fell away, taking part of the backyard and balcony with it. The property owner chose to demolish four of those units.

Last week’s storm also tore a tree and a small chunk of backyard from a 6500-block house. The backyard deck of that house’s neighbor is in the process of being scaled back from the cliff edge.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

No one was injured when a cliff collapse took part of a balcony with it on the 6600 block of Del Playa in January. Click to view larger
No one was injured when a cliff collapse took part of a balcony with it on the 6600 block of Del Playa in January.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

